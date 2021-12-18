sic cc

SEA ISLE CITY – During its Dec. 14 meeting, Sea Isle City Council passed a resolution noting its commitment to the "support, design, funding and construction" of a new community center based on previously displayed blueprints.  

The resolution segues from the Dec. 4 town hall meeting held to present details about the center’s construction. Mayor Leonard Desiderio cited the results of the town hall, which he said indicated clear support from residents that they want the center, adding that the meeting provided an opportunity for the city to answer questions and address concerns.  

Council also adopted the municipality's five-year capital spending plan Dec. 14, which, along with flood mitigation projects, includes funding of the community center.  

Per the mayor, "After several years of study, analysis, conceptual planning, design development, and public input, it's time to build this project."  

