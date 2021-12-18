SEA ISLE CITY – During its Dec. 14 meeting, Sea Isle City Council passed a resolution noting its commitment to the "support, design, funding and construction" of a new community center based on previously displayed blueprints.
The resolution segues from the Dec. 4 town hall meeting held to present details about thecenter’s construction. Mayor Leonard Desiderio cited the results of the town hall, which he said indicated clear support from residents that they want the center, adding that the meeting provided an opportunity for the city to answer questions and address concerns.
Council also adopted the municipality's five-year capital spending plan Dec. 14, which, along with flood mitigation projects, includes funding of the community center.
Per the mayor, "After several years of study, analysis, conceptual planning, design development, and public input, it's time to build this project."
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.