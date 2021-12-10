storm drain rain water
WEST WILDWOOD - The Borough of West Wildwood is battling aging infrastructure problems that are causing increases in the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority (CMCMUA) expense. 

At a meeting of the borough’s governing body Dec. 3, Commissioner Joseph Segrest said residents may see a 20% increase in sewer rates due to ongoing problems of stormwater intrusion in the sewer flow that goes to the CMCMUA. He reported that the 2021 overage bill from the CMCMUA was $76,000 and that CMCMUA rates for 2022 would rise from $435,000 to $490,000. 

Segrest pointed to efforts by the borough to locate the major areas of intrusion and leaks. The goal, he said, “is to have significant action completed by early May when the summer flows are measured, which drives the total amount rate.” 

This issue is not unique to West Wildwood. Middle Township initiated a wastewater pump station modernization effort to reduce CMCMUA fees artificially inflated by stormwater intrusion. 

