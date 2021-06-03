51105539873_71c3313bc7_c.jpg

Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy receive the first dose of the Covid vaccine April 9, 2021.

 Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

TRENTON - New Jersey will begin localizing its Covid vaccination efforts, ending use of the state's megasites, Gov. Phil Murphy announced at his June 2 Covid briefing. 

The state's nearest megasite to Cape May County, the Atlantic City Convention Center, issued its final phase of first doses May 28, with the plan to end second doses and close the site June 19, Murphy said. Another close-by site, Rowan College of Gloucester County (RCGC), has similar closing dates - May 26 for first doses, June 18 for second doses. 

Since opening, Murphy said the state's megasites have supplied nearly 2 million doses and have fully vaccinated over 950,000 people. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments