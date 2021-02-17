To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
WASHINGTON – The Restaurant Act of 2021, federal legislation reintroduced from the last congressional session, is gaining bipartisan support in Washington.
The legislation would establish a $120 billion relief fund for the foodservice industry hit hard by the pandemic.
A $25 billion round of funding may be part of the larger relief funding bill expected to pass by the end of February.
The funding would support federal grants to foodservice establishments like restaurants, bars, caterers, breweries and tasting rooms that are not part of affiliated groups of more than 20 units.
Grant funds can be used to support payroll and benefits, mortgage or rent payments, utility expenses, supplies, and certain other operating expenses for February 2020 through December 2020.
Various national associations are pushing for the funding to remain as part of the reconciliation bill making its way through congressional negotiations.
The foodservice industry, they argue, was uniquely impacted by Covid and requires specific, flexible assistance.
A summary of the bill is available at https://bit.ly/37odI9l.