COURT HOUSE - Dec. 28: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 47 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, three of which are associated with long-term care in Middle Township and Woodbine.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,157 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,553 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, two out-of-county positive cases are included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The first Long Term Care facility in the State received the Covid vaccine today. Cape May County’s Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be getting its first vaccine doses Jan. 5. This is the beginning of the next effort to vaccinate vulnerable populations after the initial doses went to frontline health care workers.
As more vaccine comes into the state over the next few months, the population of people who will be able to receive the vaccine will increase.