AVALON – Icona, in the first public move since purchasing the Windrift Resort, on 80th Street, asked Avalon Borough Council for a person-to-person liquor license transfer for Icona Windrift.
The council discussed the matter at its March 10 work session. The council appeared not to object to the transfer, which will have to come up for a formal vote in a regular business session.
The purchase gives Icona a long stretch of oceanfront, from 80th to 78th streets. Many in the public resorted to social media to express their curiosity over potential structural changes to the properties.
No hints were provided in the council discussion, which was specifically focused on the transfer of the license.