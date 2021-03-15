Alcohol Bottles - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON – Iconain the first public move since purchasing the Windrift Resort, on 80th Street, asked Avalon Borough Council for a person-to-person liquor license transfer for Icona Windrift 

The council discussed the matter at its March 10 work session. The council appeared not to object to the transfer, which will have to come up for a formal vote in a regular business session. 

The purchase gives Icona a long stretch of oceanfront, from 80th to 78th streets. Many in the public resorted to social media to express their curiosity over potential structural changes to the properties.  

No hints were provided in the council discussion, which was specifically focused on the transfer of the license. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments