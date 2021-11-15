IMG-9093.jpg

Repair work has begun on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Photo taken Nov. 14, 2021. 

 Collin Hall

WILDWOOD - During the Nov. 10 Wildwood Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Steve Mikulski provided an update on Boardwalk repairs. 

The Boardwalk, from Maple to Oak avenues, is closed for renovations.  

“Progress is being made right now,” Mikulski said, noting that the section is “totally closed off.” 

The Wildwood Boardwalk, from Maple to Oak avenues, is closed for renovations. Photo taken Nov. 14, 2021.

Mayor Peter Byron said the project has been talked about for a very long time.  

“We thank the governor for kickstarting this,” Byron said, regarding the $4 million in state funding Gov. Phil Murphy allocated for the project. 

Byron said that the work is moving in the right direction and that the plan is to work on three to four blocks a year for six years.

