UT DIGEST - Isabella Freund.jpg

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee June 28 passed a resolution recognizing the achievements of Miss New Jersey's Outstanding Teen Isabella Freund, a Seaville resident and Ocean City High School junior.  

Freund’s resume includes academic, charitable and athletic accomplishments, including raising over $25,000 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, an organization with which she and her family have personal connections; preparing nearly 4,000 meals for local missions; and collecting hundreds of toys for Toys for Tots, while being a member of the National Honor Society and holding leadership positions in the community and at school.  

Freund will be competing in Orlando, Florida, in July for the Miss America's Outstanding Teen title. 

