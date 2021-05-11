North Wildwood Logo

NORTH WILDWOOD - An oceanfront sidewalk, recently closed because it is a danger to collapse, will be repaired and reopened in time for Memorial Day weekend, city officials said. 

Emergency repairs for the sidewalk, on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, in North Wildwood, were authorized by North Wildwood City Council, at its May 4 meeting. 

Wave action against the bulkhead is creating air pockets under the sidewalk when the sand that supported it was being sucked out to sea, city officials said. 

The voids under the sidewalk were as deep as 6 feet at some places, said City Administrator Ron Simone. 

The city’s contractor will rip up the existing sidewalk, backfill material under the sidewalk, and install the sidewalk, said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello. 

“Until we finally do that sea wall extension and drive that new bulkheading in there, this problem could reoccur, unfortunately. It’s kind of a short-term fix,” said Rosenello. 

