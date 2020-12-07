COURT HOUSE - Dec. 7: Cape May County residents are, again, reminded to remain vigilant in following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health protocols to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
According to a release, while the New Jersey designated southeast region, of which Cape May County is included, remains to have the lowest cases in the state, we all must maintain strict compliance in wearing masks, social distancing and hygiene, including washing hands often, use hand sanitizer and sanitize common surfaces.
Expanded testing is available through the County Health Department, in partnership with Cape Regional Medical Center and the county/local office of emergency management. Testing is by appointment only and anyone who believes they need to be tested should call the Health Department, at (609) 463-6581.
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 42 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Dennis Township long-term care. While Cape May County has recorded 3,200 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,570 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, three new out-of-county positive cases are included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The county also announced the deaths of three residents, a 66-year-old Upper Township man, an 87-year-old Dennis Township man, and a 95-year-old Ocean City woman.
“Please know that my thoughts are with the families and friends at this sorrowful time,” stated Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton.