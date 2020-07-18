Upper Bike Path Opens

Bikers can use a new bike path, on the bridge at the Great Egg Harbor Toll Plaza, on the Garden State Parkway, to travel between Atlantic and Cape May counties.

 Eric Conklin

PETERSBURG - At Upper Township Committee's meeting July 13, Mayor Richard Palombo told the committee "at long last, the bike path that was part of the Garden State Parkway's Great Egg Harbor Bridge project which, by the way, itself was completed over one year ago, is finally now open.

"The path connects Beesley's Point and Somers Point, with a parking lot at the Somers Point end. Once you've crossed the bridge, you can go on and bike further into Atlantic County.

"I've biked the path myself now, which runs about three miles round trip, and it's great; the view from the top is really worth it, and I recommend everyone get out and try the path for some fun and good exercise."

