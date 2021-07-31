Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio, at Sea Isle City Council's July 27 meeting, announced the city has a special project in mind to honor soldiers who were prisoners of war (POW) or are missing in action (MIA).  

“Sept. 17 is the national observance day to honor POW and MIA soldiers, and Sea Isle City will take our appreciation for their service to something tangible. We will be installing a memorial for them on that day, in the form of a statue representing a chair.  

"The chair will be located at Excursion Park and will remain empty, symbolizing these soldiers’ sacrifice and, in the case of those missing in action, their continued absence from service,” he explained. 

