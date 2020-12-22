Murphy Image

Gov. Phil Murphy 

 File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required.

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Dec. 21 signed Executive Order No. 210. 

According to a release, the order extends the public health emergency that was declared March 9, 2020 through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended on April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, Aug. 1, Aug. 27, Sept. 25, Oct. 24, and Nov. 21. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

“While vaccines are beginning to arrive, in New Jersey, the Covid-19 pandemic is still enveloping our state,” stated Murphy. “As we continue to fight this public health crisis, we require the ability to utilize all resources necessary to keep New Jerseyans safe."

Executive Order No. 210 extends all executive orders issued under the governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any executive branch departments and agencies in response to the public health emergency presented by the Covid outbreak.

For the full text of Executive Order No. 210, click here.

