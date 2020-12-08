TRENTON - In preparation for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines to New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy Dec. 5 signed Executive Order No. 207, which automatically enrolls residents who choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine into the state’s existing vaccine registry.
According to a release, the governor's executive order changes inclusion into the New Jersey Immunization Information System from an opt-in to an opt-out program for residents who elect to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. That group of residents will be automatically enrolled into the system, and will then be permitted to opt-out of the registry 30 days after the public health emergency expires.
Currently, all individuals born on or after Jan. 1, 1998, are automatically enrolled in the registry, unless they opt-out of the registry. Any individual born prior to Jan. 1, 1998, can elect to opt-in to the registry.
“As we continue to prepare for the first tranche of vaccines in New Jersey, we are exploring every avenue to maximize efficacy and efficiency,” stated Murphy. “We’re taking this step today to ensure that New Jerseyans who choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine get the most effective course, on the proper timetable, without logistical or bureaucratic hurdles in the way.”
“Accurate accounting of every dose of vaccine is vital to monitoring implementation progress of New Jersey’s vaccination plan,” stated New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “The system will also allow us to ensure residents are returning for the second dose of vaccine.”
A copy of Executive Order No. 207 can be found here.