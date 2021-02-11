WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced Feb. 11 that the Borough of Woodbine has applied to receive 250 seedling trees under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign for a seventh nearly-consecutive year. (Last year’s distribution was canceled due to the then pandemic.)
According to a release, storms, like Superstorm Sandy, left many New Jersey communities with lost or damaged trees. In addition, the state now has several invasive insects and diseases that are killing New Jersey trees.
In recognition of trees lost through Sandy and disasters, the state works with the Arbor Day Foundation to help community residents replant those missing trees through the New Jersey Tree Recovery Program.
When properly planted and maintained, trees can be assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood or business district, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.
“We are looking forward to receiving further information on the species of trees that will be available. The planned distribution date for Woodbine residents will be Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the bike path Gazebo across from Borough Hall, barring unexpected events,” stated Pikolycky. “The state has, again, selected Woodbine to be the place where the trees will be dropped off for the other municipalities’ Public Works Departments to pick up to distribute at their local events. All 16 municipalities in the county are eligible to apply and have received information from the New Jersey Forestry Department.
The deadline for application by municipalities is Feb. 18. Residents of other municipalities should contact their local municipality for information on any local events/distributions.”