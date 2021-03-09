LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - Members of the Lower Township Police Department responded to Carolina Avenue, in Villas, for a report of a subject who had barricaded himself inside of his residence, at approximately 1:27 a.m. March 9. 

According to a release, members of the Lower Township Patrol Division arrived on scene and immediately set up a safety perimeter. The Cape May County Regional SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams also responded to the scene. 

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the subject was the lone occupant inside the residence. After a short period of time, the subject agreed to exit the residence and was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center. 

