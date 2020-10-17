SEA ISLE CITY – Trash-strewn county and municipal roads are nothing new; however, Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced Oct. 13 that help is on the way, at least for one road.
“It seems a lot of debris has blown off trucks traveling along Sea Isle Boulevard, leading into JFK Boulevard, in town, and we’ve gotten a lot of complaints. This is a county road, and they will be sending crews out on a regular basis to take care of the situation, as it’s very important to maintain the city’s cleanliness,” said Desiderio.
The mayor took his words to heart, as pictures of him picking up debris were posted on social media.