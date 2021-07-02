COURT HOUSE - Cape May County has recorded 8,917 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,659 of which are now off quarantine.
According to a release, the Cape May County Department of Health announced 14 new cases from June 25 to July 1, versus 44 new positives the seven days prior. The 30-day average of new coronavirus cases in the county remains at four per day.
The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 21,365 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 56,524 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 52,221 have been fully vaccinated.
New Covid cases in Cape May County fell over the past week.
“We are happy to see new case numbers come down this week and our hospital continues to remain low,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “Those who are unvaccinated should continue to be diligent about their health. There continue to be many options for the Covid vaccine for those who are interested.”
Cape May County Covid vaccination rate is still above the New Jersey average. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 58% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, versus 55% statewide.
Anyone interested in finding a site to receive the Covid vaccine can visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder. The website easily allows the user to find a walk-in location for the Covid vaccine by searching via zip code. The search results then provide available sites, the minimum age at that location based on the vaccine available there, street address, and a phone number to call for more information. The Lower Township Vaccination site is now closed. More information on where the Cape May County Department of Health will be providing Covid vaccines in the future can be found at cmchealth.net.
For more information, including the daily reported case numbers, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.