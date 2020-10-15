Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

WILDWOOD CREST - The Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m., will be held at the Crest Pier Recreation Center instead of Wildwood Crest Borough Hall. 

According to a release, the change of venue has been made to accommodate space needed for a presentation of plans for the old library building located at Wisteria Road and Ocean Avenue. 

The meeting will be held in the Crest Pier gymnasium, with seating spaced to promote social distancing. All those attending the meeting will be required to wear masks while in the building. 

The meeting will be capped at 150 people total, including borough staff, as per the parameters set forth by Gov. Phil Murphy, in Executive Order 173, Section 3. 

For further information, contact borough clerk Patricia Feketics, at (609) 729-8040. 

