TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Health is recognizing National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW) by reminding residents to get their annual flu vaccine. Everyone six months of age and older is recommended to get vaccinated now since flu activity is usually highest between December and January.
“The holidays are here, and while that means more opportunities for spreading cheer, there is also more opportunity for spreading flu and other respiratory viruses as people resume travel and gather with family and friends,” said Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli. “The flu vaccine is safe, effective, and can be given alongside other routine immunizations and the COVID-19 vaccine."
The Department supports the Partnership for Maternal and Child Health of Northern New Jersey’s statewide influenza campaign Power to Protect NJ and two initiatives to promote flu prevention: NJ Influenza Honor Roll and the NJ College & University Flu Challenge.
The New Jersey Influenza Honor Roll recognizes institutions that are striving to promote influenza prevention at their facilities. The Honor Roll is open to four categories of honorees: business, community-based partners, education and healthcare facilities. The New Jersey College & University Flu Challenge invites colleges and universities to engage in a friendly competition to improve flu vaccination coverage on their campuses.
Through these campaigns, the Department’s goal is to make communities aware of the dangers of flu, the benefits of vaccination, and the resources to find access to vaccination services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older. Certain people are at greater risk for serious complications from the flu. Those at high risk include:
- Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old
- People 65 years of age and older
- Pregnant women and women up to 2 weeks after end of pregnancy
- American Indians and Alaskan Natives
- People who have medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and diabetes
Flu vaccination should also be a priority for those persons who live with or care for persons at higher risk for influenza-related complications. This includes healthcare personnel and household contacts of children less than six months of age, since these children are too young to receive the flu vaccine.
Flu vaccines are offered in many locations including doctor’s offices, clinics, health departments, urgent care centers, and pharmacies. To find a flu vaccine, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.
For general flu information visit https://nj.gov/health/fighttheflunj. For more information about NIVW, please visit the CDC web page at http://www.cdc.gov/flu/nivw/index.htm.