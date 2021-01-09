DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee held its annual reorganization meeting Jan. 5, with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) administering the oaths of office to reelected municipal officials.
Reelected Committee members Scott Turner and Thomas VanArtsdalen III were sworn in for new three-year terms, ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Van Drew administered the oath of office to Mayor Zeth Matalucci, who the committee reelected for another one-year term for 2021, and Turner was selected as deputy mayor for the same period, i.e., a one-year term.
Assigned responsibilities remain the same, with VanArtsdalen handling construction and recreation, Turner overseeing public works, and Matalucci responsible for administration and public safety.
Matalucci thanked the administration for its hard work during challenging times and pledged that municipal administration and committee members would continue to work tirelessly on behalf of residents to keep the municipality strong and vibrant.
To contact Camille Sailer, email csailer@cmcherald.com.