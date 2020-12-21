Cape May Logo - Use This One

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - “The Public Safety Building Advisory Committee has completed its charge and is hereby dissolved.” With those words, a resolution at the Dec. 15 meeting of Cape May City Council ended the formal existence of an advisory committee appointed in April 2017. 

The resolution expressed the city’s “appreciation and gratitude” to the committee’s members that recommended the city build a combined public safety facility for its fire, police, and other public safety departments on the site of the firehouse and fire museum.  

Controversy dogged the project from the beginning, following the announcement that the committee’s chair and vice-chair disagreed with the majority recommendation of the body. 

The controversy resulted in two overlapping and conflicting citizen resolutions on the 2020 ballot. The referendum calling for a $15 million bond issue for the combined building did not carry. The referendum for $5 million to construct a separate firehouse won voter support. 

A new city administration taking office in January will decide how to proceed. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments