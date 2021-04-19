To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 19: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 29 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,334 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,814 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, two new cases are listed in the nonresident active cases.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 45,324 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 35,161 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
New Jersey just hit two major milestones related to Covid. Over 6 million doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered statewide, with nearly 2.5 million people fully vaccinated. The state's goal is to hit 4.7 million fully vaccinated individuals by the end of June.
Also, all individuals 16 and up are eligible to receive the Covid vaccine beginning April 19. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for individuals 16 years old and older. Moderna is approved for those 18 years and older.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.