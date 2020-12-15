To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 15: Cape May County is encouraging residents to help us avoid a Christmas bump in COVID cases and hospitalizations.
“We saw a bit of a bump after Thanksgiving that it looks like we may be coming out of,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson, who oversees the Cape May County Department of Health, “but we have to be extra vigilant as a community during these upcoming holidays. With more time at home, we will want to see more people, but we have to remember to wear our masks and keep our distance to make sure our most vulnerable citizens stay safe and our healthcare facilities don’t get overwhelmed.”
According to a release, Cape May County is continuing its Finish Strong - Safely Together messaging campaign on television, radio, social media and print.
“The people of Cape May County have worked very hard to keep each other safe and our rate of spread slow,” stated Freeholder Leonard Desiderio, co-chair of the Countywide Recovery Initiative. “We can’t let our guard down now. With vaccine on its way, we truly need to refocus on slowing the spread by staying in our family bubbles, wearing our masks, and protecting our seniors and other high-risk family and friends. All of us need to recommit and Finish Strong - Safely Together.”
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 58 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, seven of which are associated with long-term care in Dennis and Middle townships. While Cape May County has recorded 3,584 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,946 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the deaths of a 74-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus.
“My heart goes out to the friends and family during this time of sorrow,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton.