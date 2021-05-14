WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) May 14, joined by 53 of his colleagues, introduced H. Res. 396.
According to a release, this legislation reaffirms American support for the state of Israel and condemns the deadly attacks initiated by the Islamic terrorist organization Hamas.
The rocket attacks, initiated by Hamas beginning May 9, and the ensuing conflict have left over 100 people dead, including women and children. The Jerusalem Post has reported that approximately 2,000 rockets and mortars have been fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip since the fighting broke out.
“It is fitting that 73 years to the day that Israel declared its independence, and America formally recognized the formation of the state of Israel, we reaffirm our unwavering support for their people,” stated Van Drew. “The disgusting and cowardly attacks by Hamas deserve a swift and just response. The U.S. must continue supporting Israel militarily and economically to ensure the safety and security of the people of Israel. Now is the time for Democrats and Republicans to join in solidarity in defense of Israel.”
