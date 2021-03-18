Virus Image 2
COURT HOUSE - March 18: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 24 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days. 

According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,385 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,893 of those are now off quarantine. 

The county also announced the deaths of two residents from the coronavirus, a 77-year-old Woodbine man and a 71-year-old Middle Township man.

“With sincere condolences to the family and friends,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson.

The Cape May County Department of Health administered 208 doses of the Covid vaccine March 17, for a total of 13,345 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 47,499 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses. 

There are three scheduling windows for the Atlantic City megasite, which is the closest megasite to Cape May County. The scheduling windows are Tuesdays, at 3 p.m., Thursdays at, 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. The direct website to create an account and find out more information is https://vaccination.atlanticare.org

The sign-up system is separate from the state vaccination website, and you need an account with the AtlantiCare site to access the Atlantic City megasite. 

For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.

