COURT HOUSE - Despite economic headwinds resulting from the pandemic, Middle Township continues to see steady growth in its ratable base, according to Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy.
According to a release from the municipality, Gandy, who serves on the township’s Planning Board and has oversight of Construction, Zoning and Public Works, cited the governing body’s commitment to quality, sustainable development that is well balanced between commercial and residential projects.
“Our philosophy has been that a well-run town will attract and retain well-run businesses,” Gandy stated. “By striving to keep the municipal levy flat, maintaining excellent municipal services, and committing to the long-range improvement of our roads, drainage and infrastructure, we send a message to quality investors that Middle Township is a great place to set up shop and to call home.”
Middle Township added $22.8 million in tax ratables in 2021, according to Tax Assessor Lee Ann Russ. This followed a strong 2020, when $22.4 million in additional ratables came on the tax rolls.
“A steady and sustainable increase in our ratables base alleviates the tax burden on all of our existing businesses and residents,” Gandy stated. “An expanding ratable base allows us to absorb increased cost in salaries and operations without increasing the municipal tax rate.”
The moderate and steady increase in the ratable base, along with a balanced mix of residential and commercial development, led to quality growth in the municipality without overburdening the Middle Township Police Department, municipal services, or the township’s school system.
“By always putting Middle Township first in all of our decision making, we are building momentum for positive change,” Gandy stated. “We credit that approach for Middle’s healthy increase in population in the 2020 census. We are committed to keeping this good work going and keeping Middle Township a place where folks are proud to live and eager to make investments.”