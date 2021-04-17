Avalon Logo

AVALON – Following February storms that produced severe erosion of Avalon’s north-end beaches, the borough will undertake a back passing project, moving sand from a state Department of Environmental Protection approved borrow area just south of the Avalon fishing pier.  

The project is scheduled to begin in late April. The borough hopes to have the project completed by Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the summer tourism season. 

The borough couldn’t begin the project earlier due to county construction on the Ingram’s Thoroughfare Bridge, the only access bridge to the borough that can handle the weight of the heavy equipment needed for the back passing project. Before mid-April, the necessary equipment could not be transported to the island. 

At an April 14 Avalon Borough Council meeting, the borough approved participation in a cooperative purchasing program for the rental of the needed equipment. 

