To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 7: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 24 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,034 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,504 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of an 84-year-old Middle Township woman from the coronavirus.
“My condolences to the entire family”, stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 337 doses of the April 6, for a total of 15,942 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 39,546 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 27,857 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
Travel restrictions were recently updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and adopted by the New Jersey Department of Health. Anyone who is fully vaccinated or has recovered from Covid in the past three months does not need to quarantine or get tested before or after domestic travel. Full vaccination is defined as two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or your single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Anyone who is not vaccinated or has not recovered from Covid within the last three months should follow the previous self-quarantine guidelines for domestic travel for anyone who is returning from a U.S. state or territory beyond the four regional states, which include New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
The CDC is requiring all air passengers entering the U.S. from a foreign country to provide proof of a negative test for Covid or recovery. Travelers are required to get tested no more than three days before their flight to the U.S. departs and show their negative result to the airline before boarding or be prepared to show documentation of recovery (proof or a recent positive viral test and a letter from a healthcare provider or public health official stating that they were cleared to travel).
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.