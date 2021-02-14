To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 14: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 24 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,436 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,882 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county case is listed in the nonresident active cases.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 19,420 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
A new analysis of Covid case numbers per county puts Cape May County as one of the lowest from Feb. 4-10.
NJ Advanced Media studied cases among all 21 counties, and Cape May County had the second-lowest case total per capita during that time. The county has ranked as the lowest or second-lowest over the past month.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.