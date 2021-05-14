NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Chief Dekon Fashaw detailed the promotion and reassignment of three Cape May police officers with a combined total of 40 years of service as veteran police officers in a swearing-in ceremony, led by Mayor Zack Mullock and City Manager Michael Voll.  

According to a release, Joseph M. Walker has been promoted to police lieutenant, Thomas Toland has been promoted to sergeant – in charge of the police department's detective division, and Patrolmen Kelley Walters reassigned as a detective, in the Cape May Detective Division.  

“I am proud to lead these recognized community-oriented officers, as well as the other dedicated men and women of the Cape May Police Department. Our goal is to provide professional public service, transparency and continued unification of our beloved communities,” stated Fashaw. 

