TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy announced Oct. 8 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a major disaster declaration in Cape May County for public assistance.
According to a release from the governor's office, the declaration will allow government agencies and certain nonprofits in the county to apply to FEMA’s Public Assistance program for reimbursement of costs to respond to and recover from Tropical Storm Ida.
“As a result of our administration’s advocacy, local governments and certain public service nonprofits in Cape May County that incurred storm-related costs or sustained property damage to public facilities due to Tropical Storm Ida are now eligible for FEMA assistance,” stated Murphy. “Affected local governments and nonprofits should coordinate with their local offices of emergency management and NJOEM to submit costs for reimbursement to FEMA. We appreciate the Biden administration’s assistance throughout this difficult time.”
"This is great news for the residents of Cape May County and will help restore damaged beaches and critical infrastructure resulting from Tropical Storm Ida," stated Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police and state director of Emergency Management.