COURT HOUSE - May 10: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that four new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,677 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,335 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of an 87-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus.
“My condolences to the entire family,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 50,505 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 42,733 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
Today marks Cape May County’s final daily Covid press release. Daily numbers will continue to be updated at the Cape May County Department of Health’s dashboard, capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard. There will be weekly reports released every Friday to recap the updates with Covid in the county over the past seven days.
Cape May County is currently at 56% of its adult population fully vaccinated. The county is ahead of the statewide average that went over 50% fully vaccinated for adults May 9.
Cape May County also reported its best week of new Covid cases this year. The county’s Department of Health reported 99 new cases from May 3-9, the first time the county was below 100 new cases in a seven-day period this year. This was down 7% from the week prior.
The Cape May County Department of Health will have availability for walk-ins May 12 for those looking for the Covid vaccine. The location of the vaccination clinic is the Avalon Community Center, which is located at 3001 Avalon Ave. Walk-in times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone who comes to the Avalon Community Center will have the choice between the single-dose Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna vaccines. If an individual selects Moderna, a second dose will be automatically scheduled.
Both vaccines are only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up. Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can also be made through New Jersey’s Vaccination website.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.