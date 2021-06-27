MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - With Independence Day approaching, Middle Township June 21 finally adopted its $23 million budget.  

The projected two-cent increase in the local property tax rate contained in the budget introduced in early May was able to be reduced to eight-tenths of a cent in the final budget. 

A little over $900,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding allowed the municipality to recover lost revenues from 2020. 

In 2021, the municipal local purpose tax rate will increase from $0.484 to $0.492. According to a statement on the municipal website, the new rate will translate to an increased payment of about $14 a quarter on a home assessed at $300,000. The small rise in the municipal tax rate follows two years in which municipal taxpayers saw no increase. 

