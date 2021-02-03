Satellite.png

A Google-captured image of the intersection of Route 9 and Main Street, in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO - The intersection of Route 9 and Main Street, in Whitesboro, will soon be updated to maximize pedestrian safety.  

According to a release, high-visibility ladder crosswalks will be installed on all four crossings, an upgrade from those currently in place. 

The heavily traveled intersection is located near the new Whitesboro Post Office. Since the post office's opening, in July 2020, the area has seen an increase in foot traffic. Many residents, especially older residents, walk to the location. 

Middle Township reached out to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) to request the pedestrian safety improvements. 

In addition to the new crosswalks, signal timing and flash notifications will also be revised to allow pedestrians more time to safely cross the street. “Don’t Walk” signals will flash longer to give pedestrians plenty of warning for traffic. 

“Middle Township is taking the necessary steps to make sure our citizens are safe,” stated Mayor Timothy Donohue. “The installation of these crosswalks will benefit pedestrians, but it will also provide motorists with a second line of defense.” 

The paint used in crosswalks will consist of a more reflective material that will stand out in lower-visibility conditions. NJDOT expects the installation to be completed this spring. 

