TRENTON - The New Jersey Supreme Court suspended eviction proceedings until two months after Gov. Phil Murphy declares an end to the COVID-19 health emergency. What is not suspended is the filing of eviction actions and the court-ordered settlement conferences that follow.
A coalition of advocates for the rights of tenants recently wrote the administrative director of the courts, expressing concern that these filings often fail to comply with federal law, particularly the provisions of the CARES Act.
They also urge that the courts suspend such filings since the settlement conferences are often used to “pressure tenants.” The letter further states that if these files and conferences are to go forward they, too, need to rigorously comply with accepted legal procedures.