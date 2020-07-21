COURT HOUSE - July 21: Cape May County reports seven new COVID-19 cases were found today, four community based and three non-residents.
According to a release, New Jersey has 177,256 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,763 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 913, including 80 deaths.
Sadly, the county announced the death of a 78-year-old North Wildwood man from the coronavirus.
“A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson.
Reduce your risk of getting COVID-19
It is especially important for people at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and those who live with them, to protect themselves from getting COVID-19.
The best way to protect yourself and to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 is to:
· Limit your interactions with other people as much as possible.
· Take precautions to prevent getting COVID-19 when you do interact with others.
If you start feeling sick and think you may have COVID-19, get in touch with your healthcare provider within 24 hours
Venturing out into a public setting? What to consider before you go.
As communities and businesses across the United States are opening, you may be thinking about resuming some activities, running errands, and attending events and gatherings. There is no way to ensure you have zero risk of infection, so it is important to understand the risks and know how to be as safe as possible.
People at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and those who live with them, should consider their level of risk before deciding to go out and ensure they are taking steps to protect themselves. Consider avoiding activities where taking protective measures may be difficult, such as activities where social distancing can’t be maintained. Everyone should take steps to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19 to protect themselves, their communities, and people who are at increased risk of severe illness.
In general, the more people you interact with, the more closely you interact with them, and the longer that interaction, the higher your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. · If you decide to engage in public activities, continue to protect yourself by practicing everyday preventive actions.
· Keep these items on hand and use them when venturing out: a cloth face covering, tissues, and a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, if possible. · If possible, avoid others who are not wearing cloth face coverings or ask others around you to wear cloth face coverings.
Are you considering in-person visits with family and friends? Here are some things to consider to help make your visit as safe as possible:
When to delay or cancel a visit · Delay or cancel a visit if you or your visitors have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days. · Anyone who has had close contact with a person with COVID-19 should stay home and monitor for symptoms.
In general, the more people you interact with, the more closely you interact with them, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. So, think about:
· How many people will you interact with?
· Can you keep 6 feet of space between you and others?
· Will you be outdoors or indoors?
· What’s the length of time that you will be interacting with people?
Encourage social distancing during your visit
· Visit with your friends and family outdoors, when possible. If this is not feasible, make sure the room or space is well-ventilated (for example, open windows or doors) and large enough to accommodate social distancing.
· Arrange tables and chairs to allow for social distancing. People from the same household can be in groups together and don’t need to be 6 feet apart from each other.
· Consider activities where social distancing can be maintained, like sidewalk chalk art or yard games.
· Try to avoid close contact with your visitors. For example, don’t shake hands, elbow bump, or hug. Instead wave and verbally greet them.
· If possible, avoid others who are not wearing cloth face coverings or ask others around you to wear cloth face coverings.
· Consider keeping a list of people you visited or who visited you and when the visit occurred. This will help with contract tracing if someone becomes sick.
Wear cloth face coverings · Cloth face coverings should be worn over the nose and mouth. Cloth face coverings are especially important when it is difficult to stay at least 6 feet apart from others or when people are indoors to help protect each other.
· Cloth face coverings may slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others
o Wearing a cloth face covering helps protects others in case you’re infected, while others wear one to protect you should they be infected.
· Who should not use cloth face coverings: Children under age 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, or is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Wash hands often · Everyone should wash their hands for at least 20 seconds at the beginning and end of the visit and whenever you think your hands may have become contaminated.
· If soap and water are not readily available, such as with outdoor visits or activities, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
· Remind guests to wash or sanitize their hands before serving or eating food.
· Use single-use hand towels or paper towels for drying hands so visitors do not share towels. Have a no-touch trash can available for guests to use.
Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces or shared items
· Encourage your visitors to bring their own food and drinks. · Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and any shared items between uses.
· If you choose to use any shared items that are reusable (e.g., seating covers, tablecloths, linen napkins), wash, clean, and sanitize them after the event.
If you are thinking about participating in an event or gathering:
If you are at increased risk for severe illness, consider avoiding high-risk gatherings. The risk of COVID-19 spreading at events and gatherings increases as follows:
Lowest risk: Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings.
More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear cloth face coverings, do not share objects and come from the same local area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).
Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.
Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.