ATLANTIC CITY - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced his “Stronger Shores” policy campaign Nov. 23, which will be an ongoing coordinated effort with the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the United States Coast Guard.
Major initiatives of this campaign are to dredge waterways, replenish beaches, protect our coastal communities and environment, and encourage economic development while protecting our coastal communities and environment.
"Earlier this year we secured $4.1 million for dredging the mouth of the Maurice River which is critical to the economic revitalization of our Bayshore communities that had been neglected for decades," said Congressman Van Drew. "It is now time to focus on the backlog of dredging projects in our back bays and channels that are imperative to the strengthening of our coastal communities and encouraging economic growth.
"Phase 1 of this major initiative will consist of dredging waterways from Cape May through Atlantic City, and Phase 2 will be dredging waterways in Ocean County. It is essential that we focus our efforts on maintaining the integrity of our shores, so businesses have the security and flexibility to expand, the ability to hire workers, and provide goods and services to our coastal communities.
"We also must ensure that our Coast Guard is well-equipped and able to execute their mission, whether it is patrolling our back bays, carrying out search and rescue missions, or marking our channels to prevent boating accidents," added Congressman Van Drew. "South Jersey is home to our nation's only United States Coast Guard Training Center, which is why we tirelessly fought to secure $50 million for new barracks. Cape May must continue to be a leader in training our Coast Guard, and our campaign will ensure they receive the funding and resources necessary to be prepared for anything."
Van Drew was joined at Air Station Atlantic City for the Nov. 23 announcement by U.S. Coast Guard Delaware Bay Sector Commander Theel, Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District Lieutenant Colonel Brigannti, Chairwoman Brett Matik of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, and President Dr. Harvey Kesselman of Stockton University.