TRENTON - Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean has appointed Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st) to serve as co-chair of the bipartisan legislative manufacturing caucus.
“Sen. Testa has been a leader on the legislative manufacturing caucus as it works to secure New Jersey’s future as the go-to destination for high-tech manufacturing,” stated Kean (R-21st). “He’s worked closely with Sen. Oroho (R-24th), who will continue to play an active role in the work of the caucus after serving honorably as co-chair. I’m proud that Senate Republicans have such a skilled and dedicated team that’s focused on improving the Garden State’s economy.”
According to a release, Oroho is rotating out of the role as co-chair, but will remain one of the Senate Republican members of the manufacturing caucus along with Testa and Sens. Anthony Bucco (R-25th) and Sam Thompson (R-12th).
As the Republican co-chair, Testa will serve alongside Democrat co-chair Sen. Linda Greenstein (D-14th).
“The Legislature has a critical role to play in creating an environment that welcomes and promotes the creation of well-paying manufacturing jobs in New Jersey,” stated Testa. “The bipartisan nature of the legislative manufacturing caucus is based on the belief that creating effective strategies to rebuild industry, develop our workforce, and grow the Garden State’s economy shouldn’t be a Republican issue or a Democrat issue. It’s a New Jersey issue that transcends partisanship. I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead in this important role.”