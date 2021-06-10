TRENTON - Ahead of what is expected to be another above-average hurricane season for the East Coast, an Assembly panel approved a joint resolution designating September as Emergency Preparedness Month in New Jersey.
According to a release, sponsored by Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1st), the resolution (AJR152) calls on families to establish a preparedness plan prior to declared emergencies or disasters.
“As a life-long resident of Ocean City, I have experienced emergency evacuations, flooding, storm surges and witnessed the devastating effects of tropical storms and hurricanes along our shorelines,” McClellan stated. “It is so important to prepare for such events before they happen so that you can act quickly and responsibly.”
Although the Atlantic hurricane season usually runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, New Jersey sees the most activity from mid-August through the end of October. According to a report from Colorado State University, there is an 11% likelihood that a hurricane, with sustained winds over 74 mph, will come within 50 miles of New Jersey this season.
“Last August, New Jersey was hit by Tropical Storm Isaias. Parts of the Jersey Shore are still recovering from 2012’s Superstorm Sandy,” McClellan stated. “New Jersey residents have experienced unspeakable losses from these natural disasters. If we can spare even just one more family from heartache through raising emergency preparedness awareness, it will have been worthwhile.”
Emergency plans should include evacuation and meeting locations, communication and financial needs, shelter-in-place kits, medical and physical requirements of family members and pets, adequate property insurance coverage, and more.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMDA) also designates the month of September as National Preparedness Month.