WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced Jan. 29 that Comcast has walked back its attempt to increase prices for customers’ data usage.
According to a release, Comcast was attempting to create a cap on its service and then raise fees during an ongoing health crisis. While he is happy about the delay, Van Drew is ready to fight to make sure this delay becomes permanent.
We are providing customers in our Northeast markets with additional time to become familiar with the new 1.2TB data plan. Customers in these markets will now have at least six months to understand their data usage, and the earliest a customer may see charges is August 2021. Over the next few days, we will be updating our materials and communicating to our customers in the Northeast of this change,” Comcast stated, in a statement.
“While I am happy Comcast has delayed these overages, this is not over, and I will continue to fight for the people of South Jersey to ensure they are not taken advantage of in the middle of a pandemic or after. People are already paying too much, and these increases are out of control,” stated Van Drew. “I will oppose any unnecessary overage penalties on hardworking Americans.”