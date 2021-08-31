WASHINGTON - The following is a release from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew's (R-2nd) office:
"Congressman Van Drew Aug. 27 introduced a concurrent resolution with a dozen of his colleagues condemning and censuring President Biden for his unacceptable failures regarding the troop withdrawal in Afghanistan. Congressman Van Drew also previously called for the resignation of President Biden, Vice President Harris, Speaker Pelosi, and other Democrat leaders.
"President Biden's reckless decision to withdraw troops in such an unorganized manner, despite sufficient warnings, resulted in the Taliban regaining full control of Afghanistan in only nine days. Now, tens of thousands of our American citizens, U.S. government operatives, Afghan allies, international allies, and billions of dollars of U.S. military equipment have been compromised because of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.
"'This is a very dark time for our country,' stated Van Drew. 'The way that President Biden has handled the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is a terrible disgrace. Too many lives, limbs, and minds have been lost fighting to keep our great nation safe. President Biden must be held accountable for his actions. He has put our American citizens and Afghan allies at risk, threatened our national security, and allowed the Taliban to take possession of American weapons - just weeks before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
"'The events that took place yesterday shook our nation to its core. We lost 13 heroic U.S. service members, whose bravery and dedication to their country will never be forgotten. This leadership is not ensuring our country's safety; instead, it is giving in to the Taliban's demands and making us look weak on the world stage. President Biden's decisions are not only a disgrace, but they are un-American. He must ensure that no more American lives are sacrificed at the whim of the Taliban and take immediate action to ensure the safety of our people.'"