CAPE MAY - During Cape May City Council's Oct. 5 meeting, three women used public comment to call on Councilman Christopher Bezaire to resign. Their statements were greeted with applause from the audience and silence from Bezaire.
Tales of former arrests for harassment and assault of former girlfriends plagued Bezaire’s 2020 campaign for council. At the time, Bezaire said he was a changed man, pointed out that the charges were settled without convictions, and promised this behavior would not occur again. He was subsequently elected to the council.
One speaker at the Oct. 5 meeting said she voted for Bezaire, knew about his past arrests, and believed him when he said he changed. She then told him she felt betrayed.
Bezaire Sept. 17 pleaded guilty to charges that he stalked an ex-girlfriend and violated a court order, both in the fourth degree.
Should he fail to heed calls for resignation, those who spoke at the meeting pledged to succeed in a recall effort with the notice of intent already in preparation for the “first possible submission date.”
Bezaire faces a sentencing hearing in January that will, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, involve some jail time at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.