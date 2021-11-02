COURT HOUSE - A number of upcoming Middle Township projects will ensure that heavy rain doesn’t mean heavy stress for residents.
According to a municipal release, drainage improvements will soon get underway throughout the township to head off issues including flooded roads and ponding.
Bidders were sought for work on Lola Lane, Pamela Drive, Hallman Drive and Darrott Drive, as well as drainage upgrades for the Swainton Road reconstruction project, which encompasses Aspen, Birch, Cedar and Dogwood drives, and Avocado and Coconut roads.
The contract also will cover the rebuilding and repair of the catch basins on West Main Street, in Whitesboro, and at Olin and Cynwyd drives, as well as drainage and bulkhead repair on Highs Beach Road.
A road paving project that includes Mt. Vernon Avenue, Crest Road, East Romney Place, Barbie Lane and Woodside Drive will follow a similar timeline. Bids for the work will be awarded Nov. 15.
Road work for Rio Grande’s Secluded Lane is currently in the design phase. The bidding process is expected to begin soon in preparation for a paving job next spring.
Similar residential-area improvements were completed last spring in the township. East Wildwood and Central avenues were resurfaced, and Teal Road, near Holly Avenue, received drainage upgrades.
Middle Township is also taking a long-range outlook on infrastructure by compiling a five-year paving plan starting next year. The following projects are tentative for Spring 2022:
Phase 1
Third Avenue and Walsh Avenue, Rio Grande (DOT grant possible)
Hirst Avenue, Rio Grande
Linden Lane (remainder of east side), Rio Grande
Linden Circle, Linden Cove, Fourth Street
Phase 2
Edgewood Avenue
Fifth Avenue, Edgewood
Sixth Avenue, Edgewood