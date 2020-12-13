NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio informed Sea Isle City Council, at its virtual Dec. 8 meeting, that residents Nicholas and Shannon Giordano and their children took the initiative to spread holiday cheer during a difficult Christmas season 

“The Giordano family asked for permission to ‘plant’ a Christmas tree on the beach, at 44th Street, and I said absolutely. We all need something like this right now, and we are so grateful for all the efforts that our residents are taking to make this holiday season a bit more bright for everyone.  

"The family has begun decorating the tree with eco-friendly ornaments and asks that anyone who would like to join in this fun project do the same,” explained Desiderio. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments