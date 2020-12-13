SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio informed Sea Isle City Council, at its virtual Dec. 8 meeting, that residents Nicholas and Shannon Giordano and their children took the initiative to spread holiday cheer during a difficult Christmas season.
“The Giordano family asked for permission to ‘plant’ a Christmas tree on the beach, at 44th Street, and I said absolutely. We all need something like this right now, and we are so grateful for all the efforts that our residents are taking to make this holiday season a bit more bright for everyone.
"The family has begun decorating the tree with eco-friendly ornaments and asks that anyone who would like to join in this fun project do the same,” explained Desiderio.