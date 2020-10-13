thumbnail_IMG_3661.jpg

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello, left, joined Public Works employee Jack Rilling, right, who was honored Oct. 6 by the mayor and North Wildwood City Council for his service to the city. Rilling, 90, is a retired truck and an 18-year employee of the department.

NORTH WILDWOOD - Jack Rilling, a familiar face for those visiting the North Wildwood Convenience Center, was recognized by Mayor Patrick Rosenello and North Wildwood City Council Oct. 6, for his dedication and service to the city.  

Rilling, a 90-year-old, retired, truck driver, is an 18-year Public Works employee who works seven days a week, from May to September, and never misses a day of work, according to the mayor’s proclamation.  

Rosenello posed for photos with Rilling, who was supported, at the meeting, by several of his colleagues. Some council members took time at the end of the meeting to congratulate Rilling.  

“They don’t make them like you anymore. You should feel very good about your accomplishments,” said Councilman Ed Koehler. 

