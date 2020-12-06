To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 6: The Cape May County Health Department has expanded the testing capacity that is available in the county.
According to a release, the Health Department in partnership with Cape Regional Medical Center and Cape May County/Local Office of Emergency Management has expanded testing throughout Cape May County. Anyone who believes they should be tested should call the Health Department, at (609) 463-6581.
This testing will be done by appointment only. Testing will be conducted at the Cape May County Fire Academy on Mondays and Wednesdays, except on holidays. A mobile testing unit will be out in the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays, except on holidays.
Individual’s insurance will be billed if applicable. If an individual does not have insurance, the cost will be covered. All Center for Disease and Control and New Jersey Department of Health guidance will be followed to assure the safety of staff and participants.
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 38 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days. While Cape May County has recorded 3,158 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,525 of those are now off quarantine.