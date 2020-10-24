CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council Oct. 20 voted to vacate streets and portions of streets in the Sewell Tract to have the vacated property become city-owned lots placed on the city’s Recreational and Open Space Inventory (ROSI) list.
The purpose of placing the approximately 10 acres of property on the list is to further limit any possible development of the properties in the future.
The properties are part of the long litigation between East Cape May Associates, a developer, and the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The city took the position that it doesn't want any development in the 100-acre tract. Deputy Mayor Patricia Hendricks said this move to place city-owned portions on the ROSI list emphasizes that position.
Responding to a question from Councilman Zack Mullock, City Solicitor Frank Corrado said the city’s actions don’t place it in any position of liability concerning the ongoing litigation.
“If the court eventually rules that some form of development must be allowed in the Sewell Tract, the city will have to remove the properties from the list,” Corrado said.