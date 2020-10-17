DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee Oct. 13 discussed using a community engagement phone app designed to alert emergency personnel, including fire departments, when there is an urgent health or safety need.
“This app is great for our township, which encompasses such a large area, because it can draw in emergency personnel who are not local, as well as those who are off duty," said Business Administrator Jessica Bishop. “It provides for a quick response, including emergency equipment, and is already installed on the phones of 2.5 million users, with the closest county to us using the app Burlington County.
"An example of how the app is lifesaving is someone on the beach is having a heart attack, the app is activated for within a quarter of a mile, and, on the beach, either a visitor or someone off duty can respond,” Bishop continued.