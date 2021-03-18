COURT HOUSE - At Middle Township Committee's March 15 work session, Mayor Timothy Donohue said he expects the final leg of the municipality's bike path to be completed this year.
Following years of effort, the bike path, in Middle Township, runs from the connection point with Lower Township to Atlantic Cape Community College's Court House campus.
The path’s final phase will start at the campus. It will skirt around the county park and Stone Harbor Golf Club before returning to Atlantic City Electric's right of way to a connection with Dennis Township, near Brooks Avenue.
Donohue said a great deal of the credit goes to Administrator Kim Krauss, “who never took no for an answer.”
The schedule calls for the start of a bid process within 60 days, shovels in the ground by mid-summer and a completed project by the end of 2021. Donohue is hoping for mid-fall.
The bike path span was fraught with problems, including negotiating the crossing of private property. The problems appear to be in the rearview mirror, the financing is in place and Donohue hopes for quick construction.